South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.
South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. On average, analysts expect South Atlantic Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of South Atlantic Bancshares stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $113.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.12.
South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.
