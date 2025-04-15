SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,894 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $18,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,088.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 996.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.56. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $87.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

