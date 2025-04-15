SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $45.46 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

