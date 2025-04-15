StockNews.com Downgrades Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of NTIC opened at $7.25 on Monday. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 525,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 341,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

