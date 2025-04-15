Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,791 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $514.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,016.34. The trade was a 34.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,619.78. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,415 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,352. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

