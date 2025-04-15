SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Short Interest Update

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 303.7% from the March 15th total of 354,200 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SurgePays from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SURG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SurgePays Stock Up 9.8 %
NASDAQ SURG opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. SurgePays has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 6.24.
SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.66). SurgePays had a negative return on equity of 55.63% and a negative net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SurgePays will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.
SurgePays Company Profile
SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.
Further Reading
