Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, analysts expect Tele2 AB (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

TLTZY stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

