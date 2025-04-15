Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 27,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX stock opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.28. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $124.66 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Bank of America lowered Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.50.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

