Tesla (TSLA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $252.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.51. The stock has a market cap of $811.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tesla stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $550.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.59.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

