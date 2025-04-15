Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Stock Price Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.35 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.20 ($0.17). 3,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 16,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.10 ($0.17).

Tetragon Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.96. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.46.

About Tetragon Financial

Tetragon is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Our investment manager is Tetragon Financial Management LP.

