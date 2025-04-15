Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TCBI opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $42,105.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. The trade was a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Hovde Group cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

