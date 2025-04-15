The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

View Our Latest Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

NYSE TD opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $64.91. The company has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $265,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.