Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,231 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toast were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Toast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TOST opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,455.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $44.12.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,833.78. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $81,320.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,360,535.74. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211 in the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

