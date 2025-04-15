Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 10,120 DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on DoubleDown Interactive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 21.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

