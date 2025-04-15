Trexquant Investment LP Has $205,000 Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,392 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 2.35.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 801.25%.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

