Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,585 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Materialise by 45.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. Materialise NV has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $264.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

