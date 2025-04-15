TWC Tech Holdings II (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) Shares Down 8.5% – Here’s Why

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU – Get Free Report) fell 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
TWC Tech Holdings II Trading Down 8.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.
About TWC Tech Holdings II
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TWC Tech Holdings II
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.