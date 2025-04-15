UBS Group Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $22.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $20.31 on Monday. Intel has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

