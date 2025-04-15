UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of ($126.74) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. Equities analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 374.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

See Also

