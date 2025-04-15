Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,381 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Unisys were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Unisys Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $278.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

