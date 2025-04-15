United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CL King raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

UNFI opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,357,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 915,177 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,161,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,118,000 after buying an additional 442,574 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in United Natural Foods by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 587,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after buying an additional 363,962 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,531,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,450,000 after buying an additional 314,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Further Reading

