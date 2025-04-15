Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $72.90 Average PT from Analysts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ventas has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $71.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,010.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,373. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $3,165,794.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,413,086.70. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,778 shares of company stock worth $20,934,891. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

