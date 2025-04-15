Ventum Cap Mkts Estimates TSE:EDR FY2027 Earnings

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, April 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.75.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$5.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.84. The company has a market cap of C$982.69 million, a PE ratio of -33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$3.34 and a 1 year high of C$7.87.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Angela Dorothy Johnson bought 5,600 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$29,564.64. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

