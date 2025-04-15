VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of VEON worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VEON alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 5,740,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,192,000 after purchasing an additional 159,714 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,927,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,377,000 after buying an additional 138,149 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,069,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of VEON by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 36,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on VEON from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of VEON opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. VEON Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $48.39.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. VEON had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a positive return on equity of 36.48%.

About VEON

(Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.