Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Vicor stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Vicor Price Performance

VICR stock opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vicor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 361.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other Vicor news, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $27,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $113,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,642 shares of company stock valued at $716,070. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

