Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,395 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,431,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,625,000 after buying an additional 1,961,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,171,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,172,000 after acquiring an additional 516,139 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 628,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,696,000 after purchasing an additional 308,425 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 905,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 208,951 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 864,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 157,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vital Farms news, insider Joanne Bal sold 28,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,273,894.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,632.10. This represents a 32.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,036,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,014,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,973,099.10. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,546 shares of company stock worth $3,567,030. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VITL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

