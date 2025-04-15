Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 9,393.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 955,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 945,863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 412.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 37,130 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

