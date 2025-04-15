Wellington Management Group LLP Has $488,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 144.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 971.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 9,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $688,867.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,088.40. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,048. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.07. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.28.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

