Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 183 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Lear were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Lear by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LEA stock opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.91. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $138.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, Director Rod Lache acquired 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,940.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

