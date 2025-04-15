Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $13,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SW. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

SW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,057.90. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,333,828.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,136,877.48. The trade was a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SW stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. Research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 312.73%.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

