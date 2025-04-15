Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 32,769 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,769 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $14,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHB. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 15,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.51. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $84.48 and a 12-month high of $126.09.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

