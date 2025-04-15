Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 57,096 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $15,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FENY. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3,140.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

