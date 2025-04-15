Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,028 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF were worth $15,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIGH. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HIGH opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

