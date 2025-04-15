Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Free Report) by 2,430.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,990 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 14.10% of Fidelity Magellan ETF worth $14,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 38,731 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Shares of BATS:FMAG opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. Fidelity Magellan ETF has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $199.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

The Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected firms located globally. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FMAG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

