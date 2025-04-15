Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $13.41 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,598 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $13,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

DFIV stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

