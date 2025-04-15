Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $14.20 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,573 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $14,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,662,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,534,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 121,633 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,292,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $47,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,760.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $116,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -160.68%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.