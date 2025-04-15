Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $15.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.57% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $15,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $103.43 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.25 and a 52 week high of $139.98. The firm has a market cap of $729.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.15 and its 200-day moving average is $125.60.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.