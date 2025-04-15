Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,495 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after buying an additional 4,056,931 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,461 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 348.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOC. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.