Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 19,309 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Regency Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

