Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 4,946 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.58% of Revolve Group worth $13,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 67,118 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $2,074,617.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,430. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $325,962.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,620. The trade was a 9.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,781 shares of company stock worth $7,793,755 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.87.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

