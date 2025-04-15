Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 520 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AECOM were worth $13,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACM. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AECOM by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,339,000 after purchasing an additional 220,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $9,705,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $3,578,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average is $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

