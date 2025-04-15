Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 566,083 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 184.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $13,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $173,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

