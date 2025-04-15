Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 536.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $14,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FINS opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $13.64.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

