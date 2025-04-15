Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.84% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $130.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.63.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

