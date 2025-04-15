Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.47% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $15,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,634,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,083,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JHSC opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $449.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96.

About John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

