Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 20,727 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,727 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in KBR were worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 507.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

