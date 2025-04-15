Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 27,328 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 534,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,328 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $14,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 119,914.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 476,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,414,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 78,636 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,039,000.

Shares of RLY opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

