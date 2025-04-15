Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 46,918 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of Timken worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,465,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,158,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,436,000 after buying an additional 320,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,477,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Timken by 418.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,959,000 after acquiring an additional 711,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,928,000 after acquiring an additional 30,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,091.50. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $94.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

