Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,524 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of National Fuel Gas worth $15,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,471.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFG

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.