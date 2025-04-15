West Fraser Timber (WFG) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.63. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. On average, analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.07. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $69.48 and a 1 year high of $102.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.10 and a beta of 1.21.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -609.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

